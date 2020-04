news

1st April, 6pm (GMT 2) Liturgy to remember those who have died at this time. Online from Sant’Egidio

Prayer is at the heart of our life at Sant'Egidio. We welcome your prayers being joined with ours. Please click here to light up a candle in memory of your loved ones. Your prayer request will be offered at the 6pm (GMT 2) Liturgy of Remembrance.