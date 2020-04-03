news

United States, Sant'Egidio stands in solidarity with the elderly and the homeless

The United States is one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus epidemic. And even there, the Community of Sant'Egidio has mobilized to reach those who are alone and in greater difficulty: in New York, meals are prepared and distributed for homeless people. In the city of Oxford in the State of Mississippi, children wave from the window to the guests of a nursing home. On their sheets they wrote a simple message (We love you), to say that, although distant we are all bound and, particularly in this difficult time, affectionate thoughts cannot be missed.

We do not leave anyone alone, especially the most fragile and vulnerable people, in the face of the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

For this we need your help.

Please, donate online. Thank you.



