news

Sant'Egidio’s (self-produced) masks and food supplies reach the poorest in Pakistan

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

Even Pakistan has been reached by the pandemic and is currently in full lockdown. Masks and disinfectants are a rare and precious good, especially in the poorest neighbourhoods.

In Faisalabad, where there is widespread home-made textile production, it was not too difficult to find friends with sewing machine to produce masks to be delivered and donate to those who need them. The different cotton pieces, carefully sanitized, became reusable masks and have been delivered in the neighbourhood of the School of Peace, to children and families, along with bottles of antibacterial soap, with the logo of the Community on it.

In Lahore there is need for food: recently, some families who attended the Christmas Lunch had come to the Community to seek help. For this reason, the Community immediately organised a food distribution - flour, sugar, milk, tea and soap – at Sant’Egidio Headquarter.

We do not leave anyone alone, especially the most fragile and vulnerable people, in the face of the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

For this we need your help.

Please, donate online. Thank you.



