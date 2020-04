news

7pm (GMT 2), Prayer of the Martyrs online from the Memorial church of San Bartolomeo in Rome

Prayer of the martyrs online from the Memorial church of San Bartolomeo all’Isola, in Rome. We will pray remembering the names and stories of the men and women who, still today, offer their lives for the Gospel.

