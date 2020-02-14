news

South Sudan, Sant'Egidio: positive step in the peace process

Today, 14th February at 3pm, briefing in Sant'Egidio - piazza di S. Egidio 3a

The first round of negotiations following the ceasefire agreements in South Sudan, signed in Rome on 12 January, was held in the Community of Sant'Egidio. More than fifty delegates representing the government of the African country participated in the negotiations: all the political forces of the opposition (SSOMA, SPLM/IO, NDM, OPP, FDs) and some international observers, including IGAD, UN and the EU.

Today, at 3 p.m., the progress of the peace process will be presented by the negotiators during a briefing with the press.

