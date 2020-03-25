news

UN, Sant’Egidio Strongly Supports the Call for a Global Ceasefire

The Community of Sant’Egidio welcomes and supports the appeal launched yesterday by the Secretary General of the United Nations for a global ceasefire. "Put an end to the disease of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world," said Antonio Guterres.



When the world faces the common enemy of the pandemic, it is necessary to rediscover every person’s belonging to a single human family. Through many years of work for peace in different scenarios, Sant’Egidio has experienced how war is the mother of all poverty, renders the efforts of health systems vain, and aggravates the conditions of the most vulnerable.



Sant’Egidio immediately pledges to support and spread the appeal in all those countries where we continue, despite the difficulties of the moment, our commitment to resolve conflicts and seek lasting peace.

