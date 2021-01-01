Holy Week and Easter of Resurrection 2021

Holy Week and Easter of Resurrection 2021EasterHoly Week
Let us follow Jesus on the journey through the Passion to celebrate the joy of Easter Day. Services Calendar
In this Holy Week let us be silent in our hearts and follow the Lord Jesus on the path of the Passion to celebrate the joy of his Resurrection.
27 March
Palm Sunday
Eucharist Service - VIDEO
29 March - Holy Monday
Prayer in Memory of the Martyrs of our time
Live Stream 6.30pm (GMT +2)
LET US PRAY BY REMEMBERING THE NAMES AND STORIES OF THE MEN AND WOMEN WHO, STILL TODAY, ARE OFFERING THEIR LIVES FOR THE GOSPEL
1 April - Maundy Thursday
Memory of the Last Supper
Live Stream 5.00pm (GMT + 2)
2 April - Good Friday
Stations of the Cross
Homilies for the Way of the Cross - Comments on the 4 Gospels (LANGUAGE ITALIAN)
3 April - Easter Eve
Easter Resurrection of the Lord
Easter Vigil Eucarist Service
Live Stream 7.00pm (GMT + 2)