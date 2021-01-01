Holy Week and Easter of Resurrection 2021

EasterHoly Week

Let us follow Jesus on the journey through the Passion to celebrate the joy of Easter Day. Services Calendar

Share On

In this Holy Week let us be silent in our hearts and follow the Lord Jesus on the path of the Passion to celebrate the joy of his Resurrection.

27 March

Palm Sunday

Eucharist Service - VIDEO

 

29 March - Holy Monday

Prayer in Memory of the Martyrs of our time
Live Stream 6.30pm (GMT +2)

LET US PRAY BY REMEMBERING THE NAMES AND STORIES OF THE MEN AND WOMEN WHO, STILL TODAY, ARE OFFERING THEIR LIVES FOR THE GOSPEL

 

1 April - Maundy Thursday

Memory of the Last Supper

Live Stream 5.00pm (GMT + 2)

 

2 April - Good Friday

Stations of the Cross

Homilies for the Way of the Cross - Comments on the 4 Gospels (LANGUAGE ITALIAN)

 

3 April - Easter Eve

Easter Resurrection of the Lord

Easter Vigil Eucarist Service

Live Stream 7.00pm (GMT + 2)

 