Holy Week and Easter of Resurrection 2021

Let us follow Jesus on the journey through the Passion to celebrate the joy of Easter Day. Services Calendar

In this Holy Week let us be silent in our hearts and follow the Lord Jesus on the path of the Passion to celebrate the joy of his Resurrection.

27 March

29 March - Holy Monday

LET US PRAY BY REMEMBERING THE NAMES AND STORIES OF THE MEN AND WOMEN WHO, STILL TODAY, ARE OFFERING THEIR LIVES FOR THE GOSPEL

1 April - Maundy Thursday

Live Stream 5.00pm (GMT + 2)

2 April - Good Friday

Homilies for the Way of the Cross - Comments on the 4 Gospels (LANGUAGE ITALIAN)





3 April - Easter Eve

Live Stream 7.00pm (GMT + 2)