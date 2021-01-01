Easter 2021. Holy Week Calendar - how to join us online

This year, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, our keeping of Holy Week and of the Triduum – the great Three Days commemorating Christ’s passion, death and resurrection – will be different. The restrictions and guidelines currently in place mean that not everyone will be able to personally attend some of the powerful symbols of this week. However, following last year’s Holy Week in full lockdown, we shall be able to keep Holy Week together as far as possible thanks to the online live-streaming service - transmission of the main liturgical celebrations and prayers will be available.



You can view services direct from this website here, or our YouTube page here, alternatively you may wish to join our friendly and welcoming online congregation at our Facebook page here.



Simultaneous translation is provided on the different language versions of this website.



This is our programme for Holy week:



27 March - Palm Sunday Eucharist





29 March - Prayer in memory of the Martyrs of our time

30 March - Holy Tuesday



31 March - Holy Wednesday

1 April - Maundy Thursday

To follow

Personal prayer to accompany the Lord in the days of the Passion - in connection with the church of Sant'Egidio in Rome

2 April - Good Friday, Stations of the Cross

3 April - Easter Eve







How to follow Holy Week online: