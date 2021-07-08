The Church is burning. The future of Christianity

Religious men and women in conversation with Prof. Andrea Riccardi

A meeting to find orientation and face the major challenges affecting the Church, the world, consecrated life, the laity, coming from the vision of "Fratelli Tutti" and the challenges of the pandemic.

ITALIAN - ENGLISH - FRENCH - SPANISH



Introduction

Sister Yvonne Reungoat, Mother General of the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians and President of USMI



Speaker

Prof. Andrea Riccardi, founder of the Community of Sant'Egidio



Thursday 8 July 2021, 4 pm

The event is broadcast in LIVE STREAMING in 4 languages: Italian, English, French and Spanish.