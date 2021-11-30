Nov 30, Webinar: No Justice Without Life - For a world without the death penalty. Online registration
As part of the World Day "Cities for Life, Cities against the Death Penalty" on November 30, the Community of Sant'Egidio is promoting an international webinar entitled "No Justice without Life" with experts, activists, witnesses and representatives of civil society from Africa, Asia, Europe and North America. The event will conclude with the special illumination of the Colosseum, symbol of the global campaign against the death penalty.
TUESDAY 30 NOVEMBER 2021
17:30h
(GMT +1)
With the Zoom application you can follow the webinar with simultaneous translation in ITALIAN, ENGLISH and SPANISH.
Speakers
Antoinette Chahine
A Lebanese activist who was wrongly convicted of murder in 1997
Mario Marazziti
Coordinator of the International Campaign Against the Death Penalty for the Community of Sant’Egidio
David Mathis
David Mathis, a former death row inmate now serving a life imprisonment sentence in "Angola", Louisiana
Denis Mukwege
World-renowned gynaecologist, human rights
activist and Nobel Peace laureate
Suzana Norlihan Ujen
Malaysian criminal lawyer with particular experience defending clients sentenced to death under Malaysian law
Sister Helen Prejean
American Roman Catholic sister, leading advocate for the abolition of the death penalty, and author of Dead Man Walking: An Eyewitness Account of the Death Penalty in the United States
Mgr. Vitus Rubianto Solichin
Bishop of Padang, Indonesia
David Sassoli
President of the European Parliament