"And as you walk this path, you help compassion grow in the heart of society — which is the true revolution, that of compassion and tenderness — to cultivate friendship in place of the ghosts of animosity and indifference."

These words of Pope Francis, addressed to the Community of Sant'Egidio on 15 June 2014, showed us the path forward and have resounded, in different ways, in the many meetings during his pontificate, from Rome to the peripheries of the world.

We want to look back at this filial relationship, from when Jorge Bergoglio was Archbishop of Buenos Aires and throughout his pontificate.