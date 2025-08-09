The morning of Monday, 6 August 1945, while it was still Sunday evening in New York City, the first atomic bomb was dropped by the US Air Force on the people of Hiroshima. On Thursday morning, 9 August 1945 the second, and far more powerful, atomic bomb was dropped by the US Air Force on the people of Nagasaki. The nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki remain the only two instances of the deliberate use of nuclear weapons in war.

From Wednesday, August 6th to Saturday, August 9th, 2025, a 75-hour Vigil for Peace will unite people around the world in prayer and remembrance of all victims of current conflicts. Two symbolic locations — the Chapel of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary (here) in New York (325 E 33rd St, NY 10016) and the Chapel of Our Lady of Nagasaki (Hibaku no Maria) in the Urakami Basilica — will be open to all for prayer and hospitality.



In both chapels, the vigil will take place continuously from 8:00 AM on August 6th until 8:00 AM on August 9th, creating a spiritual bridge of communion and solidarity. Friends, families, groups, and communities are invited to join this global moment of intercession for peace. The Vigil will also be available via livestream to allow participation from all corners of the world.

CLICK HERE for the Timetable New York - Nagasaki - Rome

In New York the Vigil will include:

+ three days of prayer from 8 in the morning to 8 in the evening

CLICK HERE for the flyer of August 5-8 Vigil for Peace 2025 in NYC (PDF)

In Nagasaki the Vigil will include three moments:

+ three days of prayer from 8 in the morning to 8 in the evening

+ the interreligious prayer vigil organized by SHU-KON, the Nagasaki Fellowship of Religions for Peace and Dialogue

+ the 24-hour prayer with the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament organized by the Archdiocese of Nagasaki from the evening of August 8 that will start after the interreligious service and will end the evening of the 9 with the final Mass

CLICK HERE for the flyer of August 6-9 Vigil for Peace 2025 in Nagasaki (PDF)



The Vigil is organized by the Community of Sant’Egidio and the Archdiocese of Nagasaki, in collaboration with the Focolare, parishioners, volunteers and other organizations. For more information, please email [email protected] or contact Andrea Bartoli (+1 646 644 3996.)



Join us in Prayer from wherever you are

Feel free to join where you are and send your prayer via email at [email protected]. All prayers will be read in the Chapel.



