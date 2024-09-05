Lviv: emergency relief from the Community of Sant'Egidio after the bombing

At 5am on 4 September, Lviv, a city in Ukraine considered safer because it is far from the front line, was bombarded by missiles and drones. The serious toll was seven dead, including some children, and 64 wounded. Only the father remained alive from one family. The Community of Sant'Egidio, which has activated important forms of aid to the population in this city since the beginning of the war, immediately went to the bombing site to support the victims and bring relief.

‘I saw the damaged school,’ says Yuri Lifanse, responsible for the Community. ‘The school year had just started and the children had only attended for two days: they will never be able to return. The headmistress of the school, which had reopened its doors for the first time since the beginning of the war, explained to us that a child had died in the building next door. We need many things here in Ukraine,' he adds, ’but we desperately need peace. It must be brought to our country as a matter of urgency'.











