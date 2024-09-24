PRESS REVIEW

CLOSE MENU
      Uniting faith, diplomacy, Sant’Egidio brings global leaders together to imagine peace
      WCC shares during peace meeting hosted by St Egidio community in Paris
      Two years of war have impoverished many Ukrainians

      The elderly, the displaced and the disabled are the worst affectedRead more

      April 23 2024

      Religious leaders commit to peaceful coexistence as Pope Francis delivers message of peace

      Professor Riccardi is a historian and founder of the Community of Sant’Egidio. The following are extensive excerpts from his remarks at the opening of the International Meeting for Peace, ‘THE AUDACITY OF PEACE’.Read more

      September 10 2023

      The presidents of Italy, France and Nigeria will be in Rome next week for the opening of "The Cry for Peace", a three-day summit organized by the Sant'Egidio CommunityRead more

      October 13 2022

      Pope Francis will travel to South Sudan in July. Three years ago, he shocked the country’s leaders with this gesture of peace.
      Exodus: the four kinds of Ukrainian refugee

      The planners, the frantic, the bemused and the prosRead more

      March 17 2022

      EVENTS
      4 October: Celebrating peace in Mozambique. Meetings and assemblies in schools in major cities and villages. An interreligious celebration in Maputo

      October 4 2024

      MIGRANTS
      On 3 October, National Day of Remembrance and Welcoming, a prayer in Santa Maria in Trastevere dedicated to the memory of migrants who died on their perilous journeys to Italy

      October 3 2024
      ROME, ITALY

      EVENTS
      Imagine Peace: words and images to explore or revisit the Paris Meeting online

      September 30 2024
      PARIS, FRANCE

      EVENTS
      All the videos of the event

      September 30 2024
      PARIS, FRANCE