Prayer, the poor, peace: Sant'Egidio through a primer

On Tuesday 12 November 2024, the book ‘Prière, pauvres, paix. L'abécédaire de Sant'Egidio’ (Cerf, 2024) was presented in Brussels. The event took place at the headquarters of the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of Europe (COMECE), kindly making its premises available.

The book, written by historian Jean-Dominique Durand, explores the spirituality, history, work and culture of the Community of Sant'Egidio through more than 100 key words listed in alphabetical order.

Four guests shared their thoughts on the book. Laura Rizzerio, professor of philosophy at the University of Namur, pointed out that the book clearly shows how an experience of faith can be translated into concrete actions, becoming culture and serving the ‘common good’. Belgian journalist Eddy Caekelberghs, well-known face on RTBF television and vice-president of the Centre d'Action Laïque, suggested a number of possible areas of cooperation between religious and secular humanists, based on the contents of the book.

Father Eric De Beukelaer, General Vicar of the Diocese of Liège, recounted some personal memories of his encounters with the Community of Sant'Egidio and described the Christmas meal with the poor as an emblematic image of the Community's spirituality. The Belgian diplomat Patrick Renault, until recently ambassador to the Holy See, illustrated, through his experience in Rome, how the Community practises the art of mediation in a world marked by violence, where peacemaking is the main mission. Finally, the author Jean-Dominique Durand explained the reasons that led him to write this book and why he sees Sant'Egidio as a unique actor in the Church and in the world.