CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      MIGRANTS

      Trieste: Youth for Peace welcome migrants arriving via the Balkan route

      Tag:
      January 14 2025 - TRIESTE, ITALY

      The Youth for Peace from several cities in north-eastern Italy (Padua, Treviso, Parma, Bologna, Trieste, Trento and Mestre) have gathered in Trieste to bring solidarity to migrants who arrived via the Balkan route. The initiative involved more than one hundred people living in precarious conditions in abandoned buildings in the outskirts of Trieste, the areas of Porto Vecchio and the Camposacro camp.

       
      ‘Friendship meals’ have been organised for several days in the Sant'Egidio premises, and offered not only hot meals, but also opportunities for meeting, dialogue and celebration. An Italian language course has been activated for the migrants in the Camposacro camp, crucial for their integration.
       
      Most of the migrants are very young and come from Asian and Middle Eastern countries: Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq. Meeting young people, often of the same age, encourages them to speak about the long and dangerous journey that brought them to Italy, with the hope of a peaceful future, of a dignified job, of peace. These days are a positive first experience: the friendly welcome received has helped many feel safe at last
      This page is also available in:
      MIGRANTS
      A delegation from the Community of Warsaw on the anniversary of Berlin Wall's fall paid tribute to the migrants who died trying to cross the barrier between Belarus and Poland

      November 11 2024
      BIAŁOWIEŻA, POLAND

      PRESS RELEASE
      Shipwreck off Lampedusa: an appeal to Italy and Europe to intensify sea rescues

      September 5 2024

      WORLD
      'In friendship lies victory’. 1000 young Europeans choose for peace at ‘A Global Friendship for a Future of Peace’ conference in Berlin

      August 28 2024
      KREISFREIE STADT BERLIN, GERMANY