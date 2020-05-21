news

Thousands of signatures for the International Appeal “There is No Future without the Elderly”

Among new adhesions: Jilles Kepel, Pietro Bartolo, Anna Maria Furlan

Thousands of people from different European countries have shared the appeal promoted by the Community of Sant'Egidio. The first signatory is Andrea Riccardi, together with a group of personalities who express, in a different way, European culture.

To the promoters of the appeal new adhesions are being added. Among these we'd like to highlight the signatures of:



- Gilles Kepel, French Islamologist

- Pietro Bartolo, MEP

- Anna Maria Furlan, Secretary-General CISL

- Pietro Ragazzini, Secretary of the Confederation CISL

- Josep Antoni Duran i Lleida, Spanish politician



LET US ADD OUR VOICE TO THAT OF THE FIRST SIGNATORIES

SIGN THE APPEAL TODAY

