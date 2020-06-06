news

A Time to Come Together: Prayer vigil the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help

June 6th, from 5:30pm to 6:00pm

The Basilica and the Community of Sant'Egidio invite you to join us for an outdoor prayer vigil this Saturday, June 6th, from 5:30pm to 6:00pm on the plaza in front of the Basilica.

We are deeply saddened by the death of George Floyd and other recent tragic deaths that remind us of the deadly impact of racism in our country. As a community of faith, we are called to work and pray for peace and justice. Please join us to pray for peace, reconciliation, and an end to all forms of violence and racism.