Prayer of the Martyrs, memorial of Shahbaz Bhatti. Live stream with the Community of Sant'Egidio

March 2 2021

BhattiLive streaming prayer
Martyrs

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcasted live on both the website of Sant’Egidio, Facebook page and Youtube channel from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).

