Prayer for the Church live stream with the Community of Sant'Egidio

Memorial of Saint Cyril, bishop of Jerusalem ( 387). Prayer for Jerusalem and for peace in the Holy Land.

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcasted live on both the website of Sant’Egidio, Facebook page and Youtube channel from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).



