Food for everyone: Sant'Egidio's campaign also reaches street children in Tete, Mozambique

In the recent past, the Mozambican city of Tete experienced a sort of economic boom thanks to the extraction of coal - abundant in the subsoil - which attracted many foreign companies. Then, the coal crisis, which has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, has driven away many investments. The economy of the city and the surrounding area has once again plunged into recession.

Thus, the number of people asking the Community of Sant'Egidio for help has tripled. On Saturdays, the Community in Tete prepares and distributes meals to over 100 people.

They are mainly children, who sell peanuts to help their families and cannot always go to school. But there are also elderly people who are alone and survive on begging. The food distribution is a chance to meet people and try to solve their difficulties together.

The commitment of the Community of Tete is part of a wider effort of Sant'Egidio in Mozambique to respond to food needs of thousands of poor people. They are mostly children and the elderly in many cities of the country, we support them with food distribution, meals on the street and at the nutritional centres in Beira and Matola.