Solar energy at the Dream centre in Bangui for an integral ecology #worldenvironmentday

Integral ecology is at the heart of the DREAM programme: people' health and the environment are inseparably linked. And so in Bangui, in the Central African Republic, the DREAM centre - which now also works as an anti-Covid vaccination centre - has been equipped with solar panels and has recently become completely energetically self-sufficient.

