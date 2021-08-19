news

Sant'Egidio has learned with deep sadness of the terrible attack that led to the death of five people including two sisters of the Congregation of the Sacred Heart of the Archdiocese of Juba

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The Community of Sant'Egidio has learned with deep sadness of the terrible attack that led to the death of five people including two sisters of the Congregation of the Sacred Heart of the Archdiocese of Juba.

Sister Mary Abut and Sister Regina Roba were returning from the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the consecration of the Church of the Assumption in the diocese of Torit, in Estern Equatoria.



The Community of Sant'Egidio expresses its closeness to the Archdiocese of Juba, to the Congregation of the Sisters of the Sacred Heart and to the families of Sister Mary Abut and Sister Regina Roba in this moment of pain and loss and joins in the prayers of many South Sudanese who will pause in these days to remember the two sisters barbarously killed and to commend them to the Lord.



The Community of Sant'Egidio condemns the cowardly attack and expresses great concern for the violence still too widespread in the country and confirms its commitment to peace and dialogue together with the many South Sudanese of good will who hope for a better future and who work every day so that insecurity and violence may cease once and for all.