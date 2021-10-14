news
Prayer for the Church. Preaching by Marco Impagliazzo
October 14 2021 - ROME, ITALYLive streaming prayer
Memorial of Pope Saint Callixtus ( 222). He was a friend to the poor and founded the house of prayer on which later would be built Santa Maria in Trastevere.
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 8.00 pm (UTC 1).
