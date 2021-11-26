news

Pakistan - the Community of Sant’Egidio receives International Peace Award

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

Islamabad - As part of a International Interfaith Peace Conference which was convened by Maulana Azad, Imam of Lahore, the Community of Sant'Egidio received recognition for its commitment towards dialogue and peace.

The award, presented by the President of the Republic of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Avli, rewards the Community as "Ambassador of Peace" in the country and in the world