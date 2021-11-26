news
Pakistan - the Community of Sant’Egidio receives International Peace Award
November 26 2021 - ISLAMABAD, PAKISTANInterfaith dialogue
Islamabad - As part of a International Interfaith Peace Conference which was convened by Maulana Azad, Imam of Lahore, the Community of Sant'Egidio received recognition for its commitment towards dialogue and peace.
The award, presented by the President of the Republic of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Avli, rewards the Community as "Ambassador of Peace" in the country and in the world