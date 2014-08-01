Liturgy of the Sunday

Sunday, September 1

Twenty-second Sunday of Ordinary Time

Memorial of Sant'Egidio (Saint Giles), a monk who came to the West. He lived in France and became the father of many monks. The Community of Sant'Egidio took its name from the church dedicated to him in Rome. We remember the beginning of the Second World War and pray for the end to all wars. The Orthodox Church begins its liturgical year. Word day of prayer for the care of creation.

First Reading

Deuteronomy 4,1-2.6-8

'And now, Israel, listen to the laws and customs which I am teaching you today, so that, by observing them, you may survive to enter and take possession of the country which Yahweh, God of your ancestors, is giving you. You must add nothing to what I command you, and take nothing from it, but keep the commandments of Yahweh your God just as I lay them down for you. Keep them, put them into practice, and other peoples will admire your wisdom and prudence. Once they know what all these laws are, they will exclaim, "No other people is as wise and prudent as this great nation!" And indeed, what great nation has its gods as near as Yahweh our God is to us whenever we call to him? And what great nation has laws and customs as upright as the entirety of this Law which I am laying down for you today?

Second Reading

James 1,17-18.21-22.27

all that is good, all that is perfect, is given us from above; it comes down from the Father of all light; with him there is no such thing as alteration, no shadow caused by change. By his own choice he gave birth to us by the message of the truth so that we should be a sort of first-fruits of all his creation. so do away with all impurities and remnants of evil. Humbly welcome the Word which has been planted in you and can save your souls. But you must do what the Word tells you and not just listen to it and deceive yourselves. Pure, unspoilt religion, in the eyes of God our Father, is this: coming to the help of orphans and widows in their hardships, and keeping oneself uncontaminated by the world.

Reading of the Gospel

Alleluia, alleluia, alleluia

Yesterday I was buried with Christ,

today I rise with you who are risen.

With you I was crucified;

remember me, Lord, in your kingdom.

Alleluia, alleluia, alleluia

Mark 7,1-8.14-15.21-23

The Pharisees and some of the scribes who had come from Jerusalem gathered round him, and they noticed that some of his disciples were eating with unclean hands, that is, without washing them. For the Pharisees, and all the Jews, keep the tradition of the elders and never eat without washing their arms as far as the elbow; and on returning from the market place they never eat without first sprinkling themselves. There are also many other observances which have been handed down to them to keep, concerning the washing of cups and pots and bronze dishes. So the Pharisees and scribes asked him, 'Why do your disciples not respect the tradition of the elders but eat their food with unclean hands?' He answered, 'How rightly Isaiah prophesied about you hypocrites in the passage of scripture: This people honours me only with lip-service, while their hearts are far from me. Their reverence of me is worthless; the lessons they teach are nothing but human commandments. You put aside the commandment of God to observe human traditions.' He called the people to him again and said, 'Listen to me, all of you, and understand. Nothing that goes into someone from outside can make that person unclean; it is the things that come out of someone that make that person unclean. For it is from within, from the heart, that evil intentions emerge: fornication, theft, murder, adultery, avarice, malice, deceit, indecency, envy, slander, pride, folly. All these evil things come from within and make a person unclean.'

Homily

"Religion that is pure and undefiled before God, the Father, is this: to care for orphans and widows in their distress, and to keep oneself unstained by the world." These words from the letter of the apostle James, come to us right this Sunday when we remember the feast of Saint Egidio (Giles), a holy monk who lived in southern France in the eighth century. His devotion spread throughout Europe during the Middle age, starting from his monastery and many other places of worship among which the Church and the monastery in Rome from which the Community took its name. The legend about his life shows the works of this man of God who wanted to live this "pure religion" in the service of the poor and needy, putting the Gospel into practice. Jesus condemns the remoteness of people's hearts from God. The Lord has made himself close to his people: "For what other great nation has a god so near to it as the Lord our God is whenever we call to him?" If God is so close, it is indeed inadmissible for men and women to address Him only with outward gestures without the heart having the slightest vibration of affection. In this case, rituals and words are of no use. Jesus, linking himself to the criticism about the lack of ablutions, clarifies what is really impure, i.e. unfit for God. Nothing of created things is unfit for God; nothing is impure. Impurity indeed is not in things but in the heart of human beings, "21For it is from within, from the human heart, that evil intentions come: fornication, theft, murder, 22adultery, avarice, wickedness, deceit, licentiousness, envy, slander, pride, folly." Jesus means that evil does not grow by chance, as if it was the fruit of a blind destiny. Evil has its own soil that is the heart. And it has also its farmers: men and women. Each one, in one's heart, is a diligent grower of small or large quantities of bitter herbs that poison ours and others' life.

We are responsible for the bitterness of this world, some more and some less but no one is exempt. Thus, in order to root out evil from this world, we must start from our heart. Obviously, it is also in the heart that we need to sow the good plants of solidarity, friendship, patience, humility, piety, mercy and forgiveness. The way of this sowing is marked by the Gospel: we remember the well-known parable of the sower who went out to sow early in the morning. Also in our days, faithfully and generously, that sower goes out and throws abundantly his seed. The apostle James, almost commenting on Jesus' words, says, "Welcome with meekness the implanted word that has the power to save your souls. But be doers of the word, and not merely hearers who deceive themselves."