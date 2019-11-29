news

Adama Dieng (UN), keynote address at #DefeatingHatred for A World Without Death Penalty

12th International Meeting of Justice Ministers

Death penalty is a scar to the collective consciousness of humanity. As recently noted by Pope Francis; Death penalty is a cruel violation of the basic right to life and robs people of the chance to repent and make amends for the crimes they have committed. Therefore, the abolition of the death penalty, represents a courageous affirmation of the principle of the dignity of the human person and the conviction that humanity can confront crime while also rejecting evil. Our inability and indeed unwillingness to forgive and give chance to those accused of crimes to repent and atone for their crimes, is a sad chapter we need to overcome.

