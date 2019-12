news

Merry Christmas from the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Al Tayyeb

On Christams Day, the greeting form the firends of Sant'Egidio are well received, from all over the world. Among the first, the message of the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Al Tayyeb: "I wish the whole Community of Sant'Egidio, on this day of the Christmas feast, to live and work for peace and universal brotherhood".