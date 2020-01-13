news

South Sudan, the commitment to an inclusive dialogue. On January 13, at 3 pm press conference in Sant'Egidio

Government and oppositions pledge to end hostilities

A delegation from the South Sudanese government and the leaders of the SSOMA - acronym that brings together all the opposition movements that have not joined the Addis Ababa peace agreement - met in Rome at the Community of Sant’Egidio. Representatives of the Opposition movements who signed the peace agreement (SPLM / IO and NDM) and some international observers also participated in the talks.

On Monday 13 January, at 3:00 PM the South Sudanese delegations will release a press statement in Sant’Egidio.