news

Phone monitoring, food aid, soup kitchen: Sant'Egidio in the time of Coronavirus

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The emergency situation due to the coronavirus, has led us to a greater commitment and new creativity for no one to remain alone, especially the elderly and the poorest who have no home. The report by RAI TG1.

In the coronavirus emergency we don’t want to leave anyone alone. Your help is much appreciated. Please, donate online.

Thank you!