Peace in all lands - 1 January 2020 - A march for a world without war and terrorism.

The Community of Sant’Egidio organizes, on the first day of the new year, demonstrations in all continents to support the message of Pope Francis.

In Rome it will be held on January 1st 2020, starting from 10.30,

from Largo Giovanni XXIII (beginning of Via della Conciliazione) to St. Peter's Square

to listen to the words of Pope Francis at the Angelus

Numerous associations and organizations will join.



On 1 January, on the occasion of the 53rd World Day of Peace, expressing its support for the message of Pope Francis "Peace as a path of hope: dialogue, reconciliation and ecological conversion", the Community of Sant'Egidio invites to begin the new year on the street, together with those who work for a more just and human world. The world is a "common home" and we are all called to take care of it. At this moment we are deeply concerned about the too many wars still going on and the terrorism that has affected Somalia, northern Mozambique and various Sahel countries, such as Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, of which we speak too little.

To suffer most of all are the poor. They have the right to peace through "dialogue and reconciliation". We must also take care of all the lands wounded by the exploitation of nature that await an "ecological conversion".

For this reason, on the first day of the year, we organize marches, demonstrations and public initiatives in hundreds of cities on all continents. During these events, starting from the one in Rome, the names of all the countries still involved in conflicts and violence in different continents will be remembered.

Message of His Holiness Pope Francis:

Peace as a journey of hope: dialogue, reconciliation and ecological conversion