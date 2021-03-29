news

29 March, Prayer vigil in memory of the martyrs of our time, presided by Card. Farrell

On Monday 29 March at 6:30 pm in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, a prayer vigil will be celebrated in memory of the martyrs of our time, presided by Card. Kevin J. Farrell. It will take place with limited presence of people due to Covid-19 precautionary measures, so it will be broadcast live on the Community website www.santegidio.org, on the YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/santegidio and on the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/santegidio.org.



The prayer will be broadcast live with a simultaneous translation in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese.



It is possible to download the app "Prayer with Sant'Egidio" with the podcast of the recordings on your smartphone.