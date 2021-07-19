PRAYER FOR PEACE - COUNTRIES IN WAR

PRAYER FOR PEACE – THE LIST OF COUNTRIES AT WAR

Every third Monday of the month in Santa Maria in Trastevere, Sant’Egidio prays for peace and for all the peoples in the world who are suffering because of war. During the prayer the numerous situations of war in the world are remembered and a light of peace will be lit for each one. LISTEN TO THE LIVE BROADCAST>>



In particular:

Let us pray for peace in the world For peace in Afghanistan For an end to widespread violence in Central America For an end to tensions in Belarus For reconciliation in Burundi For an end to terrorism and persecution of Christians in Burkina Faso For the peace agreement in Colombia For peace in the region of Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of Congo For an end to tensions in the Korean peninsula For an end to the conflict in Ethiopia For peace and an end to violence in Iraq For stability and peaceful coexistence in Lebanon For peace in Libya For an end to conflict in Mali For Mexico and an end to violence caused by narcotrafficking For Myanmar For an end to the attacks and violence in Northern Mozambique For peace and an end to terrorism in Nigeria For peace in the Central African Republic For peace and an end to violence in Syria For an end to the conflict in the Caucasus For peace in Somalia For the peace agreement in South Sudan For peace and reconciliation in Ukraine For reconciliation and an end to violence in Venezuela For peace in Yemen For peace and an end to violence in the Holy Land For the liberation of all those kidnapped in the Middle East and everywhere in the world For our leaders that may lead the world on paths of peace and dialogue We pray to you, Lord, for peace in the world and in the lives of us all. Welcome, accompany and bless the poorest, the refugees, and the victims of every wars. Keep us united with you in the light of your resurrection - Amen

(July 19, 2021)



