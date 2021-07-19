PRAYER FOR PEACE - COUNTRIES IN WAR

PRAYER FOR PEACE – THE LIST OF COUNTRIES AT WAR

Every third Monday of the month in Santa Maria in Trastevere, Sant’Egidio prays for peace and for all the peoples in the world who are suffering because of war. During the prayer the numerous situations of war in the world are remembered and a light of peace will be lit for each one. LISTEN TO THE LIVE  BROADCAST>>

In particular:

  1. Let us pray for peace in the world
  2. For peace in Afghanistan
  3. For an end to widespread violence in Central America
  4. For an end to tensions in Belarus
  5. For reconciliation in Burundi
  6. For an end to terrorism and persecution of Christians in Burkina Faso
  7. For the peace agreement in Colombia
  8. For peace in the region of Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of Congo
  9. For an end to tensions in the Korean peninsula
  10. For an end to the conflict in Ethiopia
  11. For peace and an end to violence in Iraq
  12. For stability and peaceful coexistence in Lebanon
  13. For peace in Libya
  14. For an end to conflict in Mali
  15. For Mexico and an end to violence caused by narcotrafficking
  16. For Myanmar
  17. For an end to the attacks and violence in Northern Mozambique
  18. For peace and an end to terrorism in Nigeria
  19. For peace in the Central African Republic
  20. For peace and an end to violence in Syria
  21. For an end to the conflict in the Caucasus
  22. For peace in Somalia
  23. For the peace agreement in South Sudan
  24. For peace and reconciliation in Ukraine
  25. For reconciliation and an end to violence in Venezuela
  26. For peace in Yemen
  27. For peace and an end to violence in the Holy Land
  28. For the liberation of all those kidnapped in the Middle East and everywhere in the world
  29. For our leaders that may lead the world on paths of peace and dialogue
  30. We pray to you, Lord, for peace in the world and in the lives of us all. Welcome, accompany and bless the poorest, the refugees, and the victims of every wars. Keep us united with you in the light of your resurrection - Amen

(July 19, 2021)


 