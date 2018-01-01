CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY

Do not leave anyone alone, especially the most fragile and vulnerable people, in the face of the spread of the coronavirus epidemic. This is the need Sant'Egidio is currently responding to, with a sense of responsibility, to effectively contribute to containment of the contagion, in compliance with the necessary measures, maintaining, and if possible strengthening, those bonds of solidarity that for many represent a vital support.

Our volunteers continue to visit people living on the street bringing them not only food, but also useful products to protect themselves from infection (such as gels and disinfectant tissues). Our soup kitchens remain open by observing the precautionary measures with regard to the number of people, the distance between them and hygiene. This service is indispensable - particularly the homeless people - for all those who risk to receive less aid and support due to movement restrictions.

If contagion is physically distancing us, solidarity unites us, makes us stronger in the face of fear and helps to protect us.

All those who wish, can contribute economically or by collecting useful items, such as food, sanitizing gels and tissue paper.

ONLINE SUPPORT

Sant’Egidio Web Page >>

Sant’Egidio Facebook Fundraising Campaign >>





DONATE TO SANT’EGIDIO

Below you will find ways to donate to the Community of Sant'Egidio.

We all give our time voluntarily therefore 100% of what you donate will go towards the services we organise with the poor people.

We appreciate your generous help.

VIA BANK TRANSFER

Name: Comunità di S.Egidio-ACAP Onlus, Piazza S.Egidio 3/a, 00153 Rome

Account number: 807040

Reason: CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY

IBAN: IT67D0760103200000000807040 Codice BIC/SWIFT: BPPIITRRXXX

Beneficiario: Comunità di S.Egidio-ACAP Onlus, Piazza S.Egidio 3/a, 00153 Roma

Causale: EMERGENZA CORONAVIRUS

CONTACT US

Find your nearest Sant’Egidio Community and feel free to contact us if you would like to participate in any way to our services or give us a hand in other ways.