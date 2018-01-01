CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCYcoronavirus
Do not leave anyone alone, especially the most fragile and vulnerable people, in the face of the spread of the coronavirus epidemic. This is the need Sant'Egidio is currently responding to, with a sense of responsibility, to effectively contribute to containment of the contagion, in compliance with the necessary measures, maintaining, and if possible strengthening, those bonds of solidarity that for many represent a vital support.
Our volunteers continue to visit people living on the street bringing them not only food, but also useful products to protect themselves from infection (such as gels and disinfectant tissues). Our soup kitchens remain open by observing the precautionary measures with regard to the number of people, the distance between them and hygiene. This service is indispensable - particularly the homeless people - for all those who risk to receive less aid and support due to movement restrictions.
If contagion is physically distancing us, solidarity unites us, makes us stronger in the face of fear and helps to protect us.
All those who wish, can contribute economically or by collecting useful items, such as food, sanitizing gels and tissue paper.
Below you will find ways to donate to the Community of Sant'Egidio.
We all give our time voluntarily therefore 100% of what you donate will go towards the services we organise with the poor people.
We appreciate your generous help.
VIA BANK TRANSFER
Name: Comunità di S.Egidio-ACAP Onlus, Piazza S.Egidio 3/a, 00153 Rome
Account number: 807040
Reason: CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY
IBAN: IT67D0760103200000000807040 Codice BIC/SWIFT: BPPIITRRXXX
Beneficiario: Comunità di S.Egidio-ACAP Onlus, Piazza S.Egidio 3/a, 00153 Roma
Causale: EMERGENZA CORONAVIRUS
Find your nearest Sant’Egidio Community and feel free to contact us if you would like to participate in any way to our services or give us a hand in other ways.
America > Argentina
Comunidad de Sant'Egidio
Ciudad Autónoma de Bs.As. (Co) - Humberto 1º, 389 - POSTAL CODE 1065
phone: +54 11 43624014 | Fax: +54 11 43624014
