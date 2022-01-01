Sant'Egidio Christmas, with friends and the warmth as always! #christmasforall

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

Sant'Egidio is a family gathered by the Gospel. Therefore at Christmas, when families all over the world gather around the table, the Community celebrates with the poor, who are our relatives and our friends.

A celebration that overcame the difficulties of the pandemic, and reached tens of thousands of people in Italy and almost 250,000 in many countries of the world last year. This year, it also wants to embrace those suffering from the war in Ukraine.



The friends participating in this celebration are lonely elderly people, homeless people, migrants and refugees, and families in difficulty. Yet all of us, by making a gesture of solidarity, can sit at this ideal table that is being set in so many corners of the world because no one deserves to be alone at Christmas.



You don't need much: a donation or a little of our time.



Happiness is a bread that we eat together, you can join and be part of this feast ....



And it will be #christmasforall

Join us the Christmas season

And if you are in Italy, you can donate by sms or landline to 45586

Contact us



Surname First Name email address phone City Text I have read and accept the privacy policy Informativa sulla Privacy click to read the privacy policy I would like to receive the newsletter send CLOSE TO YOU IN THE WORLD Roma

Search For Communities In The World America > Argentina Comunidad de Sant'Egidio

Ciudad Autónoma de Bs.As. (Co) - Humberto 1º, 389 - POSTAL CODE 1065 phone: +54 11 43624014 | Fax: +54 11 43624014 Europe > Austria Gemeinschaft Sant'Egidio

Europe > Belgium Communauté de Sant'Egidio

Bruxelles - Rue des Riches Claires, 26 - POSTAL CODE 1000 phone: +32 (0)2 512 45 | Fax: +32 (0) 2 512 1 Europe > Belgium Sint-Egidiusgemeenshap

Antwerpen (AN) - Kammenstraat, 51 - POSTAL CODE 2000 phone: +32 (0)3 229 04 Africa > Benin Communauté de Sant'Egidio

Cotonou (Co) phone: +229 9616 5814 Africa > Burkina Faso Communauté de Sant'Egidio

Africa > Burundi Communauté de Sant'Egidio

Africa > Côte d'ivoire Communauté de Sant'Egidio

Abidjan (Ab) phone: +225 21241115

Arras II - Avenue 27 - Rue 40 - Abidjan-Treichville 05 BP 1052 Abidjan America > El Salvador Comunidad de Sant'Egidio

San Salvador (Sa) - 1a Calle Poniente, 3516 phone: +503 22238950 | Fax: +503 22238950 Europe > France Communauté de Sant'Egidio - Paris

Paris (Pa) - Rue de Bièvre, 18 - POSTAL CODE 75005 phone: +33 1 42 03 11 Europe > Germany Gemeinschaft Sant'Egidio

Berlin - Wrangelstraße, 50 - POSTAL CODE 10997 phone: +49 3061073700 Europe > Germany Gemeinschaft Sant'Egidio

Mönchengladbach (Dü) - Rathausstraße, 15 - POSTAL CODE 41061 phone: +49 2161209496 | Fax: +49 2161179654 Europe > Germany Gemeinschaft Sant'Egidio

München (Ob) - Biedersteiner Straße, 1 - POSTAL CODE 80802 phone: +49 89 3866780 | Fax: +49 89 38667681 Europe > Germany Gemeinschaft Sant'Egidio

Würzburg (Un) - Schönthalstraße, 6 - POSTAL CODE 97070 phone: +49 931 322940 | Fax: +49 931 3229439 Africa > Guinea Communauté de Sant'Egidio - Guinee Conakry

Conakry Africa > Guinea-Bissau Comunidade de Sant'Egidio - Guinea Bissau

Asia > Indonesia Komunitas Sant'Egidio

Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta (Ko) - Jalan Kaji, 20 - POSTAL CODE 10130 Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio

Puglia Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio

Bologna (BO) Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio

Aversa (CE) Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio

Catania (CT) - Via Giuseppe Garibaldi, 89 - POSTAL CODE 95121 phone: +39 095 2967861 Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio

Firenze (FI) - Via della Pergola, 8 - POSTAL CODE 50121 Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio

Frosinone (FR) Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio

Genova (GE) - Piazza della Nunziata, 4 - POSTAL CODE 16124 phone: +39 010 2468712 Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio

Isernia (IS) Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio

Livorno (LI) - Via Carraia, 2 - POSTAL CODE 57123 phone: +39 0586 211893 | Fax: +39 0586 069959 Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio - Lucca

Lucca (LU) - Via Sant'Andrea, 14 - POSTAL CODE 55100 Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio

Messina (ME) - Via XXIV Maggio, 61 - POSTAL CODE 98122 phone: +39 090 2008768 Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio

Milano (MI) - Via Lanzone, 13 - POSTAL CODE 20123 phone: 0286451309 Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio

Napoli (NA) - Via Luigi Palmieri, 19 - POSTAL CODE 80133 phone: +39 081 5801905

Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio

Novara (NO) - Vicolo Ognissanti, 2 - POSTAL CODE 28100 phone: +39 0321 33387 | cell phone: +39 3275983399 Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio - Palermo

Palermo (PA) - Via Beati Paoli, 10 - POSTAL CODE 90134 phone: +39 091 5641023 Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio Padova-Veneto

Padova (PD) - Corte Ca' Lando, 2 - POSTAL CODE 35121 phone: +39 049 656535 Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio - Pescara

Pescara (PE) Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio - Perugia

Perugia (PG) - Via Cacciatori delle Alpi - POSTAL CODE 06121 cell phone: +39 351 5289530 Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio - Pisa

Pisa (PI) Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio

Parma (PR) Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio

Pavia (PV) Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio - Fiumicino

Fiumicino (RM) - Via delle Spigole, 5 - POSTAL CODE 00054 Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio - Monterotondo

Monterotondo (RM) - Via Edmondo Riva, 40 - POSTAL CODE 00015 phone: 3475492884 Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio - Volontariato

Roma (RM) Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio

Roma (RM) - Piazza di San Egidio, 3A - POSTAL CODE 00153 phone: +39 06 4292929 | Fax: +39 06 5800197

Website: https://www.santegidio.org

Facebook: santegidio.org | Twitter: santegidionews Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio - Rovigo

Rovigo (RO) Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio - Salerno (Chiesa di Sant’Anna al porto)

Salerno (SA) - Via San Teresa, 6 - POSTAL CODE 84121 cell phone: +39 3357433413 Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio

Torino (TO) - Via Giuseppe Garibaldi, 25 - POSTAL CODE 10122 cell phone: +39 3275983399

Chiesa dei Santi Martiri Europe > Italy Comunità di Sant'Egidio

Trieste (TS) - Via di Romagna, 22 - POSTAL CODE 34133 phone: +39 040 364277 Africa > Kenya Community of Sant'Egidio - Kenya

Africa > Malawi Community of Sant'Egidio

Blantyre (Di) Preghiera: Chiesa "House of Friendship" ogni mercoledì alle ore 17 Africa > Malawi Community of Sant'Egidio

Lilongwe (Di) America > Mexico Comunidad de Sant'Egidio - México

Africa > Mozambique Comunidade de Sant'Egidio

Maputo Preghiera: Cappella San Joao Paulo II, rua Sekou Touré, venerdì ore 18 - Ufficio DREAM, Avenida 24 de Julho 7 Africa > Mozambique Comunidade de Sant'Egidio - Beira

Beira (Be) Africa > Mozambique Comunidade de Sant'Egidio - Nampula

Nampula (Ci) Europe > Netherlands Gemeenschap van Sant'Egidio

Amsterdam (Am) - Waterlooplein, 205 - POSTAL CODE 1011 phone: +31 20 233 15 2

Website: http://www.santegidio.nl Europe > Poland Wspólnota Sant'Egidio

Warszawa (Wa) - Wspólna, 61 - POSTAL CODE 00-00 phone: +48 609503936 Europe > Portugal Comunidade de Sant'Egidio

Europe > United Kingdom Community of Sant'Egidio

Inghilterra Europe > Czech Republic Komunita Sant'Egidio

Praha 1 (Hl) - Žitná, 51 - POSTAL CODE 110 0 Facebook: santegidio.cz Africa > Democratic Republic Communauté de Sant'Egidio

Europe > Russia Община Sant'Egidio

Mosca (Mo) Africa > Senegal Communauté de Sant'Egidio

Europe > Slovakia Komunita Sant'Egidio

Bratislava (Br) - Ul. 29. augusta, 7 - POSTAL CODE 811 0 Facebook: santegidio.sk Europe > Spain Comunitat de Sant'Egidio

Barcelona (Ba) - Carrer de Rera Sant Just, - POSTAL CODE 08002 Europe > Spain Comunidad de Sant'Egidio

Madrid (M) - Calle Dos de Mayo, 11 - POSTAL CODE 28004 phone: +34 91 4290017 | Fax: +34 91 4202377

Iglesia de Ntra. Sra. de las Maravillas America > United States Community of Sant'Egidio - New York

New York (Ne) - East 15th Street, 236 - POSTAL CODE 10003 cell phone: +1 646 765 3899

Webinar No Death Penalty 2020 Africa > South Africa Community of Sant'Egidio

Europe > Switzerland Gemeinschaft Sant'Egidio

ZH Europe > Switzerland Community of Sant'Egidio

Lausanne (La) - Rue de l'Industrie, 5 - POSTAL CODE 1005 Africa > Tanzania Community of Sant'Egidio

Africa > Togo Communauté de Sant'Egidio - Togo

Europe > Ukraine Спільнота Святого Егідія

Kyiv (Ky) - Khreschatyk Street, 15 - POSTAL CODE 02000 Facebook: santegidio.ua Africa > Uganda Community of Sant'Egidio - Uganda

Europe > Hungary Sant'Egidio közösség

Budapest - Gát utca, 2-4 - POSTAL CODE 1095 Europe > Hungary Sant'Egidio közösség

Pécs - Felsőmalom utca, 16 - POSTAL CODE 7621 phone: +36 305631048

To help the Community of Sant'Egidio for Christmas find the place nearest to you and leave your details. We will contact you as soon as possible..

You can also support us by



Bank Transfer

IBAN: IT67D0760103200000000807040

BIC/SWIFT: BPPIITRRXXX

Beneficiary: Comunità di S.Egidio-ACAP Onlus

Piazza S.Egidio 3/a, 00153 Roma

Reason of the transfer: CHRISTMAS 2022