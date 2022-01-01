Sant'Egidio Christmas, with friends and the warmth as always! #christmasforall#ChristmasForAll Christmas lunch
Sant'Egidio is a family gathered by the Gospel. Therefore at Christmas, when families all over the world gather around the table, the Community celebrates with the poor, who are our relatives and our friends.
A celebration that overcame the difficulties of the pandemic, and reached tens of thousands of people in Italy and almost 250,000 in many countries of the world last year. This year, it also wants to embrace those suffering from the war in Ukraine.
The friends participating in this celebration are lonely elderly people, homeless people, migrants and refugees, and families in difficulty. Yet all of us, by making a gesture of solidarity, can sit at this ideal table that is being set in so many corners of the world because no one deserves to be alone at Christmas.
You don't need much: a donation or a little of our time.
Happiness is a bread that we eat together, you can join and be part of this feast ....
And it will be #christmasforall
Join us the Christmas season
And if you are in Italy, you can donate by sms or landline to 45586
To help the Community of Sant'Egidio for Christmas find the place nearest to you and leave your details. We will contact you as soon as possible..
You can also support us by
Bank Transfer
IBAN: IT67D0760103200000000807040
BIC/SWIFT: BPPIITRRXXX
Beneficiary: Comunità di S.Egidio-ACAP Onlus
Piazza S.Egidio 3/a, 00153 Roma
Reason of the transfer: CHRISTMAS 2022