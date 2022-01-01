Sant'Egidio Christmas, with friends and the warmth as always! #christmasforall

#ChristmasForAll
Christmas lunch

Share On

Sant'Egidio is a family gathered by the Gospel. Therefore at Christmas, when families all over the world gather around the table, the Community celebrates with the poor, who are our relatives and our friends.

A celebration that overcame the difficulties of the pandemic, and reached tens of thousands of people in Italy and almost 250,000 in many countries of the world last year. This year, it also wants to embrace those suffering from the war in Ukraine.

The friends participating in this celebration are lonely elderly people, homeless people, migrants and refugees, and families in difficulty.  Yet all of us, by making a gesture of solidarity, can sit at this ideal table that is being set in so many corners of the world because no one deserves to be alone at Christmas.

You don't need much: a donation or a little of our time.

Happiness is a bread that we eat together, you can join and be part of this feast ....

And it will be #christmasforall

 

Join us the Christmas season

 

  

 

And if you are in Italy, you can donate by sms or landline to 45586

 

Contact us


America > Argentina

Comunidad de Sant'Egidio
Ciudad Autónoma de Bs.As. (Co) - Humberto 1º, 389 - POSTAL CODE 1065

phone: +54 11 43624014 | Fax: +54 11 43624014

Europe > Austria

Gemeinschaft Sant'Egidio

Europe > Belgium

Communauté de Sant'Egidio
Bruxelles - Rue des Riches Claires, 26 - POSTAL CODE 1000

phone: +32 (0)2 512 45 | Fax: +32 (0) 2 512 1

Europe > Belgium

Sint-Egidiusgemeenshap
Antwerpen (AN) - Kammenstraat, 51 - POSTAL CODE 2000

phone: +32 (0)3 229 04

Africa > Benin

Communauté de Sant'Egidio
Cotonou (Co)

phone: +229 9616 5814

Africa > Burkina Faso

Communauté de Sant'Egidio

Africa > Burundi

Communauté de Sant'Egidio

Africa > Côte d'ivoire

Communauté de Sant'Egidio
Abidjan (Ab)

phone: +225 21241115
Arras II - Avenue 27 - Rue 40 - Abidjan-Treichville 05 BP 1052 Abidjan

America > El Salvador

Comunidad de Sant'Egidio
San Salvador (Sa) - 1a Calle Poniente, 3516

phone: +503 22238950 | Fax: +503 22238950

Europe > France

Communauté de Sant'Egidio - Paris
Paris (Pa) - Rue de Bièvre, 18 - POSTAL CODE 75005

phone: +33 1 42 03 11

Europe > Germany

Gemeinschaft Sant'Egidio
Berlin - Wrangelstraße, 50 - POSTAL CODE 10997

phone: +49 3061073700

Europe > Germany

Gemeinschaft Sant'Egidio
Mönchengladbach (Dü) - Rathausstraße, 15 - POSTAL CODE 41061

phone: +49 2161209496 | Fax: +49 2161179654

Europe > Germany

Gemeinschaft Sant'Egidio
München (Ob) - Biedersteiner Straße, 1 - POSTAL CODE 80802

phone: +49 89 3866780 | Fax: +49 89 38667681

Europe > Germany

Gemeinschaft Sant'Egidio
Würzburg (Un) - Schönthalstraße, 6 - POSTAL CODE 97070

phone: +49 931 322940 | Fax: +49 931 3229439

Africa > Guinea

Communauté de Sant'Egidio - Guinee Conakry
Conakry

Africa > Guinea-Bissau

Comunidade de Sant'Egidio - Guinea Bissau

Asia > Indonesia

Komunitas Sant'Egidio
Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta (Ko) - Jalan Kaji, 20 - POSTAL CODE 10130

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio
Puglia

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio
Bologna (BO)

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio
Aversa (CE)

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio
Catania (CT) - Via Giuseppe Garibaldi, 89 - POSTAL CODE 95121

phone: +39 095 2967861

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio
Firenze (FI) - Via della Pergola, 8 - POSTAL CODE 50121

 

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio
Frosinone (FR)

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio
Genova (GE) - Piazza della Nunziata, 4 - POSTAL CODE 16124

phone: +39 010 2468712

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio
Isernia (IS)

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio
Livorno (LI) - Via Carraia, 2 - POSTAL CODE 57123

phone: +39 0586 211893 | Fax: +39 0586 069959

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio - Lucca
Lucca (LU) - Via Sant'Andrea, 14 - POSTAL CODE 55100

 

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio
Messina (ME) - Via XXIV Maggio, 61 - POSTAL CODE 98122

phone: +39 090 2008768

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio
Milano (MI) - Via Lanzone, 13 - POSTAL CODE 20123

phone: 0286451309

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio
Napoli (NA) - Via Luigi Palmieri, 19 - POSTAL CODE 80133

phone: +39 081 5801905
 

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio
Novara (NO) - Vicolo Ognissanti, 2 - POSTAL CODE 28100

phone: +39 0321 33387 | cell phone: +39 3275983399

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio - Palermo
Palermo (PA) - Via Beati Paoli, 10 - POSTAL CODE 90134

phone: +39 091 5641023

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio Padova-Veneto
Padova (PD) - Corte Ca' Lando, 2 - POSTAL CODE 35121

phone: +39 049 656535

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio - Pescara
Pescara (PE)

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio - Perugia
Perugia (PG) - Via Cacciatori delle Alpi - POSTAL CODE 06121

cell phone: +39 351 5289530

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio - Pisa
Pisa (PI)

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio
Parma (PR)

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio
Pavia (PV)

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio - Fiumicino
Fiumicino (RM) - Via delle Spigole, 5 - POSTAL CODE 00054

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio - Monterotondo
Monterotondo (RM) - Via Edmondo Riva, 40 - POSTAL CODE 00015

phone: 3475492884

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio - Volontariato
Roma (RM)

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio
Roma (RM) - Piazza di San Egidio, 3A - POSTAL CODE 00153

phone: +39 06 4292929 | Fax: +39 06 5800197
Website: https://www.santegidio.org
Facebook: santegidio.org | Twitter: santegidionews

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio - Rovigo
Rovigo (RO)

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio - Salerno (Chiesa di Sant’Anna al porto)
Salerno (SA) - Via San Teresa, 6 - POSTAL CODE 84121

cell phone: +39 3357433413

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio
Torino (TO) - Via Giuseppe Garibaldi, 25 - POSTAL CODE 10122

cell phone: +39 3275983399
Chiesa dei Santi Martiri

Europe > Italy

Comunità di Sant'Egidio
Trieste (TS) - Via di Romagna, 22 - POSTAL CODE 34133

phone: +39 040 364277

Africa > Kenya

Community of Sant'Egidio - Kenya

Africa > Malawi

Community of Sant'Egidio
Blantyre (Di)

Preghiera: Chiesa "House of Friendship" ogni mercoledì alle ore 17

Africa > Malawi

Community of Sant'Egidio
Lilongwe (Di)

America > Mexico

Comunidad de Sant'Egidio - México

Africa > Mozambique

Comunidade de Sant'Egidio
Maputo

Preghiera: Cappella San Joao Paulo II, rua Sekou Touré, venerdì ore 18 - Ufficio DREAM, Avenida 24 de Julho 7

Africa > Mozambique

Comunidade de Sant'Egidio - Beira
Beira (Be)

Africa > Mozambique

Comunidade de Sant'Egidio - Nampula
Nampula (Ci)

Europe > Netherlands

Gemeenschap van Sant'Egidio
Amsterdam (Am) - Waterlooplein, 205 - POSTAL CODE 1011

phone: +31 20 233 15 2
Website: http://www.santegidio.nl

Europe > Poland

Wspólnota Sant'Egidio
Warszawa (Wa) - Wspólna, 61 - POSTAL CODE 00-00

phone: +48 609503936

Europe > Portugal

Comunidade de Sant'Egidio

Europe > United Kingdom

Community of Sant'Egidio
Inghilterra

Europe > Czech Republic

Komunita Sant'Egidio
Praha 1 (Hl) - Žitná, 51 - POSTAL CODE 110 0

Facebook: santegidio.cz

Africa > Democratic Republic

Communauté de Sant'Egidio

Europe > Russia

Община Sant'Egidio
Mosca (Mo)

Africa > Senegal

Communauté de Sant'Egidio

Europe > Slovakia

Komunita Sant'Egidio
Bratislava (Br) - Ul. 29. augusta, 7 - POSTAL CODE 811 0

Facebook: santegidio.sk

Europe > Spain

Comunitat de Sant'Egidio
Barcelona (Ba) - Carrer de Rera Sant Just, - POSTAL CODE 08002

Europe > Spain

Comunidad de Sant'Egidio
Madrid (M) - Calle Dos de Mayo, 11 - POSTAL CODE 28004

phone: +34 91 4290017 | Fax: +34 91 4202377
Iglesia de Ntra. Sra. de las Maravillas

America > United States

Community of Sant'Egidio - New York
New York (Ne) - East 15th Street, 236 - POSTAL CODE 10003

cell phone: +1 646 765 3899
 Webinar No Death Penalty 2020

Africa > South Africa

Community of Sant'Egidio

Europe > Switzerland

Gemeinschaft Sant'Egidio
ZH

Europe > Switzerland

Community of Sant'Egidio
Lausanne (La) - Rue de l'Industrie, 5 - POSTAL CODE 1005

 

Africa > Tanzania

Community of Sant'Egidio

Africa > Togo

Communauté de Sant'Egidio - Togo

Europe > Ukraine

Спільнота Святого Егідія
Kyiv (Ky) - Khreschatyk Street, 15 - POSTAL CODE 02000

Facebook: santegidio.ua

Africa > Uganda

Community of Sant'Egidio - Uganda

Europe > Hungary

Sant'Egidio közösség
Budapest - Gát utca, 2-4 - POSTAL CODE 1095

Europe > Hungary

Sant'Egidio közösség
Pécs - Felsőmalom utca, 16 - POSTAL CODE 7621

phone: +36 305631048

To help the Community of Sant'Egidio for Christmas find the place nearest to you and leave your details. We will contact you as soon as possible..

 

You can also support us by

Bank Transfer
IBAN: IT67D0760103200000000807040
BIC/SWIFT: BPPIITRRXXX
Beneficiary: Comunità di S.Egidio-ACAP Onlus
Piazza S.Egidio 3/a, 00153 Roma
Reason of the transfer: CHRISTMAS 2022