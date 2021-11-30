Nov 30, Webinar: No Justice Without Life - For a world without the death penalty. Online registration

As part of the World Day "Cities for Life, Cities against the Death Penalty" on November 30, the Community of Sant'Egidio is promoting an international webinar entitled "No Justice without Life" with experts, activists, witnesses and representatives of civil society from Africa, Asia, Europe and North America. The event will conclude with the special illumination of the Colosseum, symbol of the global campaign against the death penalty.

TUESDAY 30 NOVEMBER 2021

17:30h

(GMT +1)

With the Zoom application you can follow the webinar with simultaneous translation in ITALIAN, ENGLISH and SPANISH.

Speakers

Antoinette Chahine

A Lebanese activist who was wrongly convicted of murder in 1997



Mario Marazziti

Coordinator of the International Campaign Against the Death Penalty for the Community of Sant’Egidio



David Mathis

David Mathis, a former death row inmate now serving a life imprisonment sentence in "Angola", Louisiana



Denis Mukwege

World-renowned gynaecologist, human rights

activist and Nobel Peace laureate



Suzana Norlihan Ujen

Malaysian criminal lawyer with particular experience defending clients sentenced to death under Malaysian law



Sister Helen Prejean

American Roman Catholic sister, leading advocate for the abolition of the death penalty, and author of Dead Man Walking: An Eyewitness Account of the Death Penalty in the United States



Mgr. Vitus Rubianto Solichin

Bishop of Padang, Indonesia



David Sassoli

President of the European Parliament