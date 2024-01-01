Protect and help people living on the streets

Do not remain indifferent, but stop to protect and help. Faced with the first cold wave of this winter, the Community of Sant'Egidio appeals to the institutions, but also to all the citizens. Everyone can do something for the most fragile who are at risk these days, not only because of the colder temperatures but also because of loneliness. The Community has also promoted an extraordinary collection of blankets, sleeping bags and warm clothes for the homeless, which will be distributed during the itinerant meals, organised throughout the year with drinks and hot meals.

Palazzo Migliori (near St Peter's) - managed together with the Elemosineria Apostolica - at the Villetta della Misericordia inside the Gemelli hospital, in the churches of San Calisto and Buon Pastore in Trastevere and other places in the capital. The mobilisation is already active in all Italian cities where Sant'Egidio is present. Aid can be brought to the Città Ecosolidale in Rome, in Via del Porto Fluviale 2 and other neighbourhoods ( click here for addresses and times) . The night-time reception will continue at(near St Peter's) - managed together with the Elemosineria Apostolica - at theinside the Gemelli hospital, in the churches ofandin Trastevere and other places in the capital.

The great solidarity experienced at Christmas - when, thanks to the help of many volunteers, the lunch with the poor involved 80,000 people in Italy - proves that there is a growing number of people who wish to contribute and build more humane cities.

If you want to join our many initiatives, participating personally in the evening distributions, look for the Community of Sant'Egidio nearest to you and write to us