NO to divisions, YES to solidarity

In the midst of the pandemic and the many difficulties created by the loss of work and the increase in poverty, the Community of Sant’Egidio in New York has built a bridge with the immigrant communities in our city. We offered groceries to friends who recently immigrated from Burkina Faso, a country linked to Sant’Egidio by a long friendship and that we always remember in our prayer for peace. Many of our friends participate in the school of language “English with Friends” that we started a few months ago.

If the pandemics want to divide us. Solidarity and friendship united us and strengthen bridges!