The Ambulance for the poor, gift of Pope Francis, stops at Santa Maria in Trastevere

The Ambulance for the poor in Rome, a gift of Pope Francis entrusted to the Apostolic Charity, to help the homeless people affected by the daily challenges of living on the street, has stopped at Santa Maria in Trastevere.

Indeed, Card. Konrad Krajewsky, wanted to present this new gift of the pope to the friends of Sant’Egidio. The Ambulance for the poor, dedicated to the memory of Modesta Valenti, is even more important today, so that no one is forgotten or left alone.

