World Refugee Day

June 21 2020 - ROME, ITALY

Dying of hope
Remembering all the migrants who have lost their lives to reach Europe

The World Refugee day, celebrated on 20 June, was proclaimed in 2001 by the United Nations to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees, adopted by the UN General Assembly on that date.

The Community of Sant’Egidio celebrates the World Refugee Day every year remembering all the migrants who have lost their lives in the Mediterranean Sea, along the Balkan route or other routes, while attempting to reach Europe.

Vigil Prayer "Dying of Hope" - VIDEO

  



Photos from the vigil prayer “Dying of Hope”

Carovana dei migranti. Chiapas, Messico
Nella processione verso l'altare della Basilica di Santa Maria in Trastevere, nella preghiera
Mons. Stefano Russo presiede la preghiera Morire di speranza in ricordo dei rifugiati nella Basilica di Santa Maria in Trastevere a Roma
La preghiera
Una giovane donna africana accende una candela in ricordo dei rifugiati che hanno perso la vita durante il viaggio. Alle spalle, sull'altare, la croce di Lampedusa, fatta del legno dei
Youssef interpreta un canto siriano in ricordo dei rifugiati che hanno perso la vita nei
Sull'altare di Santa Maria in Trastevere, la croce di Lampedusa, fatta del legno dei
L'altare di Santa Maria in Trastevere a Roma dove si è celebrato il ricordo dei migranti, nella veglia di preghiera
Mons. Stefano Russo, segretario generale della CEI presiede la preghiera
I migranti portano all'altare della Basilica di Santa Maria in Trastevere le foto dei campi profughi e dei viaggi della speranza per ricordare coloro che hanno perso la vita nel tentativo di raggiungere l'Europa
La partecipazione alla veglia di preghiera
Candele in memoria dei rifugiati
Un migrante accende una candela nella Basilica di S. Maria in Trastevere a Roma nella veglia di preghiera
Candele per ricordare i migranti morti nei viaggi della speranza
Corone di fiori sono deposte di fronte alle foto dei campi profughi e dei viaggi dei migranti in Europa e in America
Una donna in abiti tradizionali dell'America Latina porta i fiori all'altare di Santa Maria in Trastevere per ricordare la vita spezzata dei migranti nei viaggi verso gli Stati Uniti
