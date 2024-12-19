It's Christmas: many doors open to hope and peace.

Christmas speaks of joy. The angel announces to a frightened people: “There will be great joy for all the people,” a great joy for everyone. It is a very beautiful announcement, good news, the Good News that Jesus, the Saviour of the world, is born. This news fills us with joy because it encourages us to step out of the daily situations that tire us, weigh us down, or bring us sorrow. There is so much sad news: wars spreading death and destruction, the loneliness of so many, poverty, or abandonment.

Yet Christmas is an alternative, for it speaks to us of joy and tells us that, to experience this joy, we must move in a certain direction—towards the grotto of Bethlehem. It means stepping out of our habits, out of our daily routines, out of the sadness and oppression we might feel, and going to greet, care for, and love a child, a little one who is born. This stirs deep emotions, helps us step beyond ourselves, and reminds us that joy can be experienced together with others.

This year, Christmas is enriched with a new sign: the Jubilee of Hope, as Pope Francis has called it. “Hope does not disappoint”: the sign is the Holy Door of St Peter’s and the other Roman Basilicas, now open.

This is the meaning of Christmas as we live it in Sant’Egidio. By opening the doors of our churches, our homes, and many other places, we open the doors of our hearts to all those who might otherwise be excluded from this feast and this joy. Like the shepherds who set out towards the grotto of Bethlehem, we too must move. And this is a movement that must involve the whole of society, for salvation is found only together. If we journey together, we can find the path to hope, the path to joy, the way out of pain and suffering.

It is beautiful that a door is opened, and for us at Sant’Egidio—and for all those who support us, to whom I am deeply grateful—many doors will be opened. Many places will be prepared with beautiful Christmas lunches for everyone, where the roles of those who serve and those who are served will blur.

From Sant’Egidio, from this nativity scene filled with open doors, we send you our warmest and most heartfelt wishes for a Christmas of peace, good health, and serenity.

Marco Impagliazzo