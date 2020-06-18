news

World Refugee Day: Prayer Vigil in Rome for migrants who died in the “journeys of hope”

On the occasion of World Refugee Day (June 20), Thursday, June 18, is held in Rome, in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere “Morire di speranza” (Dying of hope), the great prayer in memory of those who lose their lives on their travels to Europe. The prayer will be presided over by Msgr. Stefano Russo, Secretary General of the CEI.



The event is organized by the Community of Sant'Egidio, with the Associazione Centro Astalli, Caritas Italiana, Fondazione Migrantes, Federazione Chiese Evangeliche in Italia, SIMN - Scalabrini Migration International Network, ACLI, Associazione Comunità Papa Giovanni XXIII, ACSE. (DOWNLOAD THE PDF POSTER)



The prayer will be streamed in English on the home page and on the Facebook page of Sant 'Egidio International.



For further information:

[email protected]