Poverty in a pandemic: How Catholics can care for the poor at Christmas

Interview with Marco Impagliazzo, by America - The Jesuit Review

The coronavirus pandemic has brought about a massive rise in global poverty this year. What can Catholics do to help those suffering from poverty during the holiday season? Colleen Dulle speaks with Dr. Marco Impagliazzo, president of the Community of Sant'Egidio, on poverty in a pandemic and what they are doing to minister to our brothers and sisters in need.