Tuesday 2nd March, 10 years after the murder of Shahbaz Bhatti, a Pakistani Christian, friend of dialogue and peace, we will remember him in prayer at Santa Maria in Trastevere

The prayer will be chaired by Msgr. Ambrogio Spreafico

Tuesday 2nd March, Sant’Egidio will remember the anniversary of the murder of the Pakistani Christian minister Shahbaz Bhatti, at the evening prayer, in Santa Maria in Trastevere at 8 pm. Shahbaz Bhatti was killed in Islamabad 10 years ago, for its commitment to the defense of Christians and all minorities.

The prayer will be chaired by Mgr. Ambrogio Spreafico, Bishop of Frosinone, President of the Episcopal Commission for Ecumenism and Inter-religious Dialogue.

Friend and brother of Saint Egidio, a man of peace and prayer, he was working towards the promotion of dialogue between religions in his country. His Bible, on which he was leaning every day, is kept in the Shrine of the New Martyrs of the Basilica of San Bartolomeo, on the Tiber Island in Rome.