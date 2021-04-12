news

Deep sorrow for the loss of Sayyed Mohammed Hassan El-Amine, Lebanese Shiite man of religion

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The Community of Sant’Egidio expresses its closeness to the sorrow of the relatives and friends of Sayyed Mohammed Hassan El-Amine, intellectual, believer, man of dialogue and dear friend, who passed away for the aftermath of a serious illness in his native Lebanon.

Sayyed Mohammed Hassan El-Amine was esteemed by everyone as a fair and wise person, always looking for paths of encounter within the Muslim world and between people of different faiths. In recent years, he has actively participated in various prayer and dialogue meetings of the Community despite the already precarious health conditions, and has always followed with affection the work of Sant’Egidio in the Middle East. In the last conversation he had with his friends of the Community, he expressed concern for the crisis in his country but also great enthusiasm for Pope Francis’ visit at the Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani in Iraq; such historic meeting, in his words, "will have positive consequences for decades throughout the Middle East".

We join to the grief of all those knew and appreciated him, entrusting to the mercy of the Almighty, and we particularly convey our closeness to his family and his many friends in Lebanon and throughout the whole region.