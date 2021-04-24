news

On Monday 26 April, Sant'Egidio prays in memory of the migrant victims of the boat wreck off Libya. Guaranteeing rescue at sea, opening humanitarian corridors as an urgent priority

at 7:30 pm in Santa Maria in Trastevere, Rome

On Monday 26 April, there will be numerous prayer vigils in Italy and Europe, starting from the basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, promoted by the Community of Sant'Egidio in memory of the victims of the latest boat wreck off the coast of Libya.

We feel it is our duty to make our voices and prayers heard in response to this further tragedy at sea. May our continent not be guilty of indifference, but be faithful to its values of humanity and defence of rights.

Sant'Egidio asks the European States and the European Union authorities to urgently reactivate a rapid and efficient sea rescue network, as required by international law. Ignoring distress calls at sea would be a burden on their conscience and also be considered as a crime of omission.

As for Libya and its detention centres, humanitarian corridors need to be opened urgently towards European countries. It is a model that Sant'Egidio, together with other organisations such as the Protestant Churches and the Italian Bishops' Conference, has already implemented with good results for reception and integration since 2016.