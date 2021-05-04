news

Partnership agreement between DREAM and Bangui University Hospital in Central Africa

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

A new partnership agreement has been signed between DREAM and the University Hospital Campus of Bangui in the Central African Republic, a reference paediatric hospital of the country.



The Clinique DREAM has already been working in the country for many years. With this agreement it commits to provide free medical care to children suffering from chronic diseases such as HIV/AIDS, epilepsy, asthma, hypertension and nephropathy, hospitalised at this structure.



Guaranteeing continued care for fragile children has always been one of the priorities of the DREAM programme. Indeed ensuring their mothers are healthy and able to raise their children is a fundamental precondition for the children's well-being. Therefore DREAM takes care of mothers and children by monitoring them in the long term and giving hope for a different future.



for more information