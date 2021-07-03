news

Live stream liturgy chaired by Cardinal Vicar of Rome, H. Em. Angelo de Donatis

Feast of the apostle Thomas. He confessed Jesus as his Lord and, according to tradition, witnessed him all the way to India.

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).



