Humanitarian aid for refugees from Benue State in Nigeria

by the Community of Sant'Egidio in cooperation with the Embassy of Belgium

This is the first time the Tse- Yandev IDP camp, located along the road north of Markurdi, the capital of the Nigerian state of Benue, has received food and assistance. The camp hosts 10,000 people who fled their homes because of repeated clashes.

A conflict between Fulani herdsmen - of Muslim origin - and farmers - of Christian majority - over control of economic resources such as land and water has been raging in Nigeria for a long time. Recently, desertification, which is forcing people to look for land further south, and unscrupulous use of weapons have made the situation even more dramatic.

Attacks have multiplied, often targeting farmers, and the conflict has worsened in a logic of revenge. This has caused thousands of displaced people to flee and find refuge in the state of Benue. However, the conditions in which they live are dramatic. Housing, health services, and food are real emergencies.



Thus, the delivery of a large amount of food aid, which Sant'Egidio was able to distribute thanks to a generous donation made by the Belgian Embassy in Nigeria, was really important. The Belgian Ambassador, Daniel Bertrand, expressed his sorrow for the harsh living conditions of the camp residents, praising the work of the Community of Sant'Egidio in Nigeria for its initiative and closeness to those who are suffering.



The camp manager, Vev Gabriel voiced his joy on receiving the donation "it has rekindled hope among the hopeless".

