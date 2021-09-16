news

Pakistan: Open day for vaccinations in a poor neighbourhood of Karachi, on the initiative of the Community of Sant'Egidio

Pakistan is facing a new surge of infection. Yet while the pandemic continues to rage, a vaccination campaign has only been underway since June and is proceeding very slowly, favouring the more developed areas of the country. To date, only 8.5% of the population has received the first jab of the vaccine, and there are already more than 26,000 confirmed deaths from Covid-19.



The Community of Sant'Egidio in Karachi, as part of its commitment to protecting the health of the poorest, has obtained from the regional government of Sindh a vaccine open day in a suburban district, mostly Christian. The School of Peace has been held here for a few years.



The regional hospital sent a mobile unit, while the Community provided logistics. About 500 people were able to get vaccinated and will receive their second dose on 10 October.

